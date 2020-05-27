First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.