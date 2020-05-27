First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 227 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

DOX opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

