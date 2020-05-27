First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $167,174. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

