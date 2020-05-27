First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

