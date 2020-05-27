First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,046,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter.

CVY stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

