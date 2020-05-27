First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,305 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 161,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

