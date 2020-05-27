First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

