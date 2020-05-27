First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,105. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $370.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.