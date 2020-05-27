First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,957 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after buying an additional 1,361,799 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

