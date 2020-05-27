First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

