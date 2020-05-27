First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

