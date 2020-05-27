First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,052,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

