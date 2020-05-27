First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $210,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

