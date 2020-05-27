First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

