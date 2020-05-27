First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

