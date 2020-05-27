First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $868.85 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $887.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,074.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

