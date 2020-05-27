First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 654.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

