First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.