First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 107.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,331.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 130,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 121,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

