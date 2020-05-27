First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

