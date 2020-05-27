First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 589 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

