First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,408 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

