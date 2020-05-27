First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

