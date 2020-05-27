First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,474,000.

Shares of PSL opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

