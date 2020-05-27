First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Shares of TWLO opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,437,129.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,090,969. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

