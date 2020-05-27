First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

