First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

