First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,609 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

