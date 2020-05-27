First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245,044 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

