First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

