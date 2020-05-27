First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,626 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 228,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

