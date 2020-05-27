First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 301 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,348,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

