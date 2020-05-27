First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 416 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,525,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $79.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

