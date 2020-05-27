First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,306 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.