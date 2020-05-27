First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

