First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graco by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Graco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

