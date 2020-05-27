First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,240 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Icon by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Icon during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

