First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 25,848 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Onespan worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,178 shares of company stock worth $7,656,492. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Onespan stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $785.71 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

