First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $61,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

