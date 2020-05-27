First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.