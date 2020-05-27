First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of United Bankshares worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

