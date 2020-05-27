First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $4,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

