First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Strategic Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after buying an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $53,804,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,866,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $115,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,016. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.