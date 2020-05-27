First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,879 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:INSP opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.