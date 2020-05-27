First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 190.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Banner worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

BANR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

