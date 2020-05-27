First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Redfin worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Redfin by 112.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Redfin by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

