First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 671.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 207,811 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,806,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

