First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,668 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 880.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.48.

LBTYA opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

