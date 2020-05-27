First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,204 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 518,934 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

LBTYK opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.