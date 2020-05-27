First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,448 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.